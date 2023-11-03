Voices from Gaza – “We are now dependent on canned food, the markets are empty.” Oxfam: “500 thousand people in dramatic conditions in the north”

“It’s not the first war here, but this is the worst and most challenging time we’ve ever faced in our lives. The destruction left by the bombs is everywhere in the streets of Gaza city.” On the 27th day of bombing the population of Gaza Strip he is exhausted, struggling every day with lack of water and basic foods. In a situation of increasing chaos and uncertainty. Alhasan, a specialist, tells it in an audio testimony Oxfam, which is located in the north of the Strip. “At this point we depend on canned food. The markets are almost empty. Our children ask us why all these forced movements, they ask us why they bomb us, why the Israelis shoot us. And we don’t know how to explain why all this is happening.”

“Israel’s decision to deprive Gaza civilians of essential items for their survival, such as food, water, fuel and medicine, amounts to a collective punishment – he comments Paolo PezzatiOxfam Italia spokesperson for humanitarian crises – Israel is using hunger as a weapon of war, a crime under international humanitarian law, which is not mitigated by the passage of some help through Rafah. The October 13 evacuation order does not reduce the need to protect civilians who cannot or do not want to leave. The communications with Gaza at the moment are fragmentary and do not allow us to ascertain exactly what is happening. Civilians should never be the attack targeti.e., if they choose to remain in their homes, they have the right to do it safely. At this moment there is a risk that the price they will pay in northern Gaza will be very high.”

Alhasan’s story is part of a series of daily testimonies from Oxfam workers and managers in Gaza who ilfattoquotidiano.it decided to publish. The goal is to have a day-to-day first-person account from civilians in Gaza, those who are currently paying the highest price for the conflict

