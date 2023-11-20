Voices from Gaza – “Without petrol the purifiers don’t work, we drink dirty water. 30 thousand malnourished children”: Oxfam’s appeal

While the number of victims has reached the frightening figure of 13 milesthe humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip it is catastrophic. Even NGOs are unable to provide aid to meet the basic needs of the civilian population, such as food and water. An operator explains it in this video appeal Oxfam which deals with the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories. “We are desperately trying to meet essential needs, but the lack of help makes it almost impossible. desperately trying to respond to these humanitarian needs with basic supplies such as food and water. This is why we ask for full access, without obstacles to aid. And to deliver them safely, we need an immediate and total ceasefire fire on the Strip“. Oxfam reports that the Strip’s water supply is only the 17% of pre-war levels. In addition, “the lack of fuel it has made the treatment, pumping and distribution of water practically impossible.” This has very serious consequences on the health of people, who are forced to drink non-potable water. “The minimum international standard in case of emergency is 15 liters per person per day. People are forced to survive with a ratio of 1-3 liters per day for all water consumption and resort to sea and untreated drinking water.”

The story is part of a series of daily testimonies from Oxfam workers and managers in Gaza who ilfattoquotidiano.it decided to publish. The goal is to have a day-to-day first-person account from civilians in Gaza, those who are currently paying the highest price for the conflict.

THE PETITION – There will be no significant humanitarian response without an immediate ceasefire.

This is why Oxfam has launched an urgent appeal to the Italian government and European leaders which can be joined on:

