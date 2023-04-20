Vojaž and Nući had an argument in the boutique | Fun

An unpleasant scene between Vojaž and Nući occurred while they were trying things on in a boutique, when they were staying together in Munich.

Popular rappers Mihajlo Veruović Vojaž i Igor Panić Nućiwho are friends off stage and are often together when they have time, were spotted in Munich for one unpleasant scenes in a renowned boutiqueduring shopping, where the source was found Ringingwho revealed what happened.

“The two of them were looking at some jackets. That evening they were singing in our club, so they probably used their free time for a walk and shopping. At first they didn’t even hear each other, everything was okay, until the moment when Vojaž started shouting at Nući to rush to try some things in the cabin. He told him loudly several times that he didn’t want to wait for him anymore, but he didn’t pay much attention to it. When the Voyage calmed him down, he pulled back the curtain and told him not to rush him anymore and that he needed more time. Then Mihajlo literally went crazy. He blushed and started to rant so much that everyone in the boutique was shocked by this scene“, claims a reader who contacted the editorial office, and who has lived in Munich for years.

“They seemed like a couple in love arguing. It was funny to me, because I understood what it was about, but the Germans were very uncomfortable. Then Nuća broke down and said to him:Go to a hotel, brother, if you’re tired. Stop getting on my nerves and embarrassing me here in front of people!‘. After that, Vojaz stormed out of the store like a fury, and Nuća stayed for a good 20 minutes. He bought a few things and moved on,” the source said.

