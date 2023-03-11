For days in the region, the new album of Croatian rapper Vojko V – “Dvojko” – has been blaring from loudspeakers. In an interview for Mondo, Vojko talked about the concerts, about the record-breaking 20-minute song, a bit about slander, and he revealed what he likes in a hotel in Banja Luka.

Equally successful as a solo performer and as part of the groups “Dječaci” and “Kiša metaka”, Vojko (Andrija Vujević, 38) has won a special place on the regional rap scene due to his specific musical expression.

Unusual style is characterized by specific “bitovi” which follow rhymes and verses, memorable and often quoted, and apart from the typical “rapper” terminology, they also speak to everyday life and situations with which everyone can identify.

His second album has been among the most listened to on all “streams” for days, and Vojko once again showed why he has an enviable reputation on the domestic scene. The new album, which has 14 songs, also includes the 20-minute “Tour Life”, where, among other things, several verses are dedicated to Prijedor and Banja Luka, but also to all cities in the region during one tour.



People say you’re a genius because you’re probably the first in the region to record a 20-minute song. Are you already thinking about how and if you will perform it at concerts?

I don’t plan to perform it live, it makes no sense for me to come, for example, to Skopje and shout “maybe some noise in Karlovac!”. The song is a compilation of “fake freestyles” that I would come up with in the car on the way to the location of real concerts and real dates, and it was recorded so that these “freestyles” would remain recorded, so they wouldn’t go to waste.

I didn’t expect people to get so attached to that thing.

Several years have passed since the previous album, and a lot has happened in the meantime. What is the new Vojko like after quarantine and corona?

I feel good, I’m happy with the album, but I’m not happy with how long it took to make it, so I’ll probably have to change my work methods one way or another for the third one. I learned from working on the second album that I’m not doing well “single po single” strategy and that I prefer working on the album as such.

In previous years, you used to set records for the number of concerts held. Are you planning to slow down this year, or are you already overbooked? How do you recover and recharge your batteries?

I don’t think I’m setting any records, especially when I compare myself to bands like “Brkova”, but I think that for a solo rap artist I’ve had a strong pace in the last couple of years, if we exclude the Kovid break. I don’t mean to slow down because who knows what tomorrow will bring. I recharge my batteries by locking myself in the studio and making instrumental music.

In the Republika Srpska, there are currently ongoing controversies about the new law that restores criminal defamation. You just had a case where Zoran Mamić sued you for defamation because of the lyrics from the song “Mamići”. How do you view such situations?

A tail is a tail and it should stay that way.

On one occasion, you stated that in Croatia, in some way, every genre of music is “halfway” or moderate and that most performers “do not go all the way”. Do you find yourself breaking out of that mold, or do you try to push those boundaries to the max in your music?

I don’t try to force myself to be “edgy” because the audience immediately smells it. It is enough to make music according to your authentic taste to the extreme, that in itself can produce results worth listening to.

Finally, are you planning to hold a concert in Banja Luka this year? What is the crowd, atmosphere and party like?

I was there twice last year, I would love to come again, it was great both times. I have a good memory of Fresh Wave Fest. They always put us in the hotel “Bosna” where there is a massage machine in the shower cabin.

