Vojvodina beat Voždovac, Partizan is fifth in the Serbian Superliga | Sport

Vojvodina defeated Voždovac and thus sent Partizan to fifth place in the Super League of Serbia. Black and white have yet to play their match.

Vojvodina won Voždovac (2:0) and sent Partisan in fifth place. In Novi Sad, the hosts justified their role as favorites, got three points and thus put the pressure back on Igor Duljaj’s team, which is still waiting for the derby round and the match against TSC in Bačka Topola.

The people of Novi Sad reached the triumph routinely. Nikola Čumić scored a goal in the 29th minute to give his team the lead, and then Iv Baraj set the final score in the 80th minute. Coach Radoslav Batak did not hide his satisfaction, but he did not want to talk about the attack on second place and qualification for the Champions League, he has four points less than Čukaricki and TSC, with a match more. “We are going step by step, we have tough matches ahead of us, we are taking care of ourselves, we want to win every match, every point will be important“, said Batak for “Arena Sport”.

How the match looked is best told by the statistics which say that the visiting team had only one shot on target (5:1). Admittedly, the “dragons” combined the squad, so there was a large number of young players on the field. “From the first minute we were dominant, this is the real Vojvodina, I’m sorry for the last match, but that’s behind us. We’re looking at today, then tomorrow, we have a match in the Cup, we want to reach the final there too, to win if God yes,” concluded Batak.

