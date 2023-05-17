Home » Vojvodina Čukarički match interrupted | Sports
World

Vojvodina Čukarički match interrupted | Sports

by admin
Vojvodina Čukarički match interrupted | Sports

The duel between Vojvodina and Čukarički was interrupted due to bad weather

Source: Arenasport 1 /printscreen

The match between Vojvodina and Čukarički in the semifinals of the Serbian Cup was interrupted before halftime due to rain in Novi Sad. The storm lasted so long that the field became too difficult to play on, and the jerseys of the players and referees were completely soaked. With the score 0:2, the head referee made the expected decision – that the match be stopped and not played.

A huge storm descended on Novi Sad, which flooded the city streets, and hailstones the size of hazelnuts fell. In such conditions, it was impossible to play football, so about half an hour after the break, it was decided that the match would not continue, so it is certain that the teams will return to the “Karađorđe” field on Thursday and decide who will be the finalists of the Serbian Cup.

In the second semi-final match, Crvena zvezda routinely defeated TSC in Bačka Topola and qualified for the final, which should be played on Thursday, May 25, although this has not yet been officially confirmed.

You may also like

I have. allows you to personalize the telephone...

Montana, TikTok banned in the US state since...

Belarus has restored border controls with Russia after...

“Here is the Boris Johnson you don’t know”....

Syria wants to do its best to curry...

State of the water level of the river...

«But I will only think about Palermo»”

Granit Xhaka goes from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen...

News Udinese – The black and whites with...

Drugs at will from Morocco and Spain in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy