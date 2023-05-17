Vojvodina Čukarički match interrupted | Sports

The duel between Vojvodina and Čukarički was interrupted due to bad weather

The match between Vojvodina and Čukarički in the semifinals of the Serbian Cup was interrupted before halftime due to rain in Novi Sad. The storm lasted so long that the field became too difficult to play on, and the jerseys of the players and referees were completely soaked. With the score 0:2, the head referee made the expected decision – that the match be stopped and not played.

A huge storm descended on Novi Sad, which flooded the city streets, and hailstones the size of hazelnuts fell. In such conditions, it was impossible to play football, so about half an hour after the break, it was decided that the match would not continue, so it is certain that the teams will return to the “Karađorđe” field on Thursday and decide who will be the finalists of the Serbian Cup.



In the second semi-final match, Crvena zvezda routinely defeated TSC in Bačka Topola and qualified for the final, which should be played on Thursday, May 25, although this has not yet been officially confirmed.