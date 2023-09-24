Vojvodina defeated Javor | Sports

Vojvodina beat Javor in Novi Sad on a waterlogged pitch and in a drama we don’t often see.

Source: YouTube/Mozzart Bet Serbian Super League

Vojvodina beat Javor in Novi Sad 2:1 by scoring two goals in second half stoppage time. The people of Ivanjica led from the 30th minute until the 94th minute, when the Vojvodina striker, Radomir Milosavljević equalized and completely “opened” the game. A few attacks later, referee Marko Ivković awarded a foul after a foul by Milan Ilić on Milosavljević, and Asmir Kajević scored the decisive goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

With this triumph, Vojvodina took eighth place in the table and stabilized after the defeat by Spartak in Subotica in the last round. On the other hand, Javor experienced its fourth defeat in the last five rounds. Watch the preview of the match and the stormy finish at “Karađorđe”:

Vojvodina Javor Source: YouTube/Mozzart Bet Serbian Super League

At this match, Vojvodina fans hung a big banner with a message of support for forward Jonathan Bolingi, whose doctors are fighting for his life after being hospitalized in a serious condition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

