Home » Vojvodina defeated Javor | Sports
World

Vojvodina defeated Javor | Sports

by admin
Vojvodina defeated Javor | Sports

Vojvodina beat Javor in Novi Sad on a waterlogged pitch and in a drama we don’t often see.

Source: YouTube/Mozzart Bet Serbian Super League

Vojvodina beat Javor in Novi Sad 2:1 by scoring two goals in second half stoppage time. The people of Ivanjica led from the 30th minute until the 94th minute, when the Vojvodina striker, Radomir Milosavljević equalized and completely “opened” the game. A few attacks later, referee Marko Ivković awarded a foul after a foul by Milan Ilić on Milosavljević, and Asmir Kajević scored the decisive goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

With this triumph, Vojvodina took eighth place in the table and stabilized after the defeat by Spartak in Subotica in the last round. On the other hand, Javor experienced its fourth defeat in the last five rounds. Watch the preview of the match and the stormy finish at “Karađorđe”:

Vojvodina Javor Source: YouTube/Mozzart Bet Serbian Super League

At this match, Vojvodina fans hung a big banner with a message of support for forward Jonathan Bolingi, whose doctors are fighting for his life after being hospitalized in a serious condition.

See also  Weather forecast Monday March 20, 2023 | Weather forecast

You may also like

Who will lead the Wagner Group in Africa...

Tragic Accident Claims Life of Physical Education Teacher...

2 places also in Palermo

Lavrov at the UN: “Humanity at a crossroads...

Cuban Professor Dies in Tragic Traffic Accident in...

“John Carpenter – The Legend”

Flaghsip Store iliad in Pavia, reached 43

A Forbidden Love: The Tragic Tale of Lilly...

The weak thought of Gianni Vattimo – mondoperaio

LIVE Sassuolo-Juve 1-1: Locatelli looks for the lead...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy