Vojvodina dropped out of the qualification for the Conference League Sport

Vojvodina is not yet for Europe

After several great European seasons in the last decade and even reaching the playoffs for the Europa League three times (against Sherif, Viktoria Plzen and AZ Alkmaar), Vojvodina is now for years it doesn’t even manage to enter a serious clinch with its European competitors.

Of the last six European matches, Vojvodina won only one – against Panevezys at the beginning of the qualification for the Conference League in 2021 (1:0, 1:0). In the two seasons before that, it was eliminated on the first step by Ružomberok and Standard Liege, and after that it was outclassed by Lask (1-7) and now practically routinely kicked out by Apoel (1:2, 1:2). This season will not change that picture either.

THE END – VOJVODINA IS OUT OF EUROPE

The final result is 2:1 for APOEL and it is the same as a week ago in Cyprus. This means that Vojvodina ended the European season on August 3.

74′ APOEL LEADS AGAIN – 2:1!

The Cypriots gained a huge advantage with a goal from the penalty spot in the 74th minute. The scorer was Jorgos Efrem, shooting hard to his right. Goalkeeper Voše Lazar Carević “read” the side, caught the ball, but could not do anything more than that.

Previously, the ball hit the hand of Vojvodina defender Mamadou Traore, the hand was above the head and the referee from Latvia Viltaijs Spasjonikovs pointed to the penalty spot without much thought.

Against Apoel again

The visitors’ striker Feftacidis tried from 16-17 meters and the shot was blocked. Vojvodina still has half an hour to “attack” the goal, which is necessary for extra time

A great chance for Vojvodina!

Voša’s best action ended with Zukić’s shot, but the Cypriot goalkeeper saved this shot! Voša’s shooter shot from the edge of the penalty area, the ball went low and the Slovenian Vid Belec was on the spot.

GOAL, 1:1, THERE IS HOPE FOR VOJVODINA!

Dejan Zukić equalizes at 1:1 in the 38th minute! As in Cyprus, he scored with the assist of Nikola Čumić, but now with his foot – from the edge of the box! Voša is not giving up and the fight is yet to come!

Huge chance for Vojvodina!

Voša’s best player Nikola Čumić had a great chance, after dribbling he shot from ten meters from the goal, but the Slovenian goalkeeper Vid Belec saved his shot with his foot.

Vojvodina loses – 0:1!

Apoel gained the advantage in the 27th minute with a goal by Sarf, a shot from the edge of the penalty area. Vojvodina goalkeeper Lazar Carević was “on the ball”, but he only managed to hook it on its way to the net. As many as three Apoel players were practically alone 18 meters from Voša’s goal – still too big a miss for this level.

Vojvodina is now losing 1:3 in the doubleheader and must score two goals to win overtime.

The visitors were the first to threaten

Apoel could have taken the lead in the 17th minute through Eduardo, but Eduardo converted Lazar Carević’s goal. The Cypriots tested the concentration of the defensive line of the Serbian team.

This is the Vojvodina team!

Vojvodina: Tsarević – Jeličić, Traore, Crnomarković, Lazarević – Nikolić, Milosavljević, Zukić, Vukić, Čumić, Baraj

APOEL: Belec – Čeabake, Crespo, Divoli, Sušić – Gomes, Kostadinov, Sarfo – Eduardo, Kvilitalija, Feftacidis

Vojvodina is chasing the “minus” from the first game

The first duel in this double-header, played in Nicosia, ended with a 2:1 victory for Apoel. Vojvodina midfielder Dejan Zukić brought great joy to the fans and equalized in the middle of the second half, but then the goalkeeper Lazar Carević made a mistake during the intervention after the corner and the home team punished it.

