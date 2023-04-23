Vojvodina entered the final of the EHF Cup Sport

Vojvodina’s handball players, after winning at home against Swedish Alingsos, entered the first EHF Cup final in history!

Source: MN Press

Handball players Vojvodina are in the final of the EHF Cup! After losing in the first semi-final match played in Sweden by a goal difference of 25:24, in the second match on Saturday in Novi Sad they defeated their rival 32:24 and thus secured the first final of the EHF Cup in the club’s history. Serbia already had a team that won this tournament, namely Jugović from Kać in 2001. In the final, Boris Rojević’s team will meet with the better team from the duel between Norwegian teams Runara and Nerba.

The best in the Vojvodina team was the Croatian goalkeeper Fran Lučin who prevented Alingsos from returning to the game in the second part of the game with safe defenses, as well as Milan Milić, Luka Rogan and Baris Puhovski who took the red and whites to the final with their goals.

Vojvodina started the match brilliantly and after a few minutes of play they took a four-goal advantage (7:3), but Boris Rojević’s team did not take advantage of the great start and one missed seven-pointer brought the match into a tie that lasted until the very end of the first half. The home team went into the break with a 15:13 advantage after Luka Rogan’s goal with the sound of the siren.

The second half started like the first, with the dominance of Vojvodina, which reached 19:14 with the goals of Puhovski and Milić, the defenses of Lučin, but a miss from seven meters again gave the visitors a break and a chance to come back. They didn’t use it this time! At 20:14 in the 37th minute, it was already clear that everything was over! Alingsos attacked in the last 20 minutes and with seven in the field, they took a risk, but Lučin and the defense were solid enough, and carried by the noise made by more than 2,000 fans in the packed hall at Klisa red and white, they did not leave anything to chance. Fran Lučin continued to defend brilliantly, and even though at one point at 25:20 Alingsos had a counterattack that would have completely brought him back into the match when the Croatian goalkeeper took the zicer off his rivals – they surrendered and Novi Sad boiled over!

Milan Milić opened the match with three goals, and after the goals Luke We curse for 4:2 and 5:2, Alingsos asked for a minute of rest after five minutes. After the timeout, Alingsos did nothing in the attack and Rogan brought “plus four” to Voshi (7:3) in the seventh minute. The Serbian team did not take advantage of the momentum and after a miss from seven meters with the score 8:5, the Swedes returned to the match. Vojvodina was goalless for several minutes and the team’s game was unconvincing Boris Rojević the guests took advantage and in the 15th minute brought everything back to zero in the total score, it was 9:8 for “tulips”. The mindless attacks continued and the streak was only interrupted by Vasić’s goal from seven meters in the 17th minute, but Alingsos did not give up. Fortunately, the defense of the red and whites was better than the attack and the goal Ranko Tomić again “unstuck” the host at 11:9. Pešić and Rogan then missed the shots and Alingsos returned everything to the beginning (11:10). Vojvodina’s attack completely stopped and Alingsos equalized at 12:12 in the 27th minute. However, Milić started his team and managed to bring advantage 14:12 and after Rogan’s goal with the sound of the siren it was 15:13!

Puhgovski and Rogan started the second part of the match brilliantly for Vojvodina and the same thing happened again as at the start of the first half, Voša went to “plus four” after three minutes – 18:14. Fran Lučin “spiced up” it with great defenses and Milić’s goal brought “Slana Bara” to the top at 19:14, and when Vojvodina missed to solve everything from seven meters, the Swedes called a minute of rest. In the first ten minutes of the second part of the game, Lucina’s guests only scored once, and when they scored the second goal at 21:15, Vojvodina had already advanced far. Fran Lučin managed to catch everything like an octopus, and after a new goal by Rogan at 23:15 we saw a new timeout by Alingsos, but the team from the north of Europe could not do anything to the nine-time consecutive champions of Serbia. They tried in the 42nd minute to play with seven players in the attack, but that didn’t bear fruit either.

After one counterattack, Matijas Pedersen brought his team back to 24:18, but Rojević sensed the moment, asked for a timeout and calmed down his team. Although Alingsos came close to 24:19, the home team managed to repulse that rush and with Puhovski’s goal from seven meters to end the bad series and take the lead 25:19. The visiting team had a chance to “nail” everything, but when at 25:20 Fran Lučin took down the Swede’s zicer in a 1 on 1 counter, there were no more questions. In the end, the advantage was more than enough to make up for the “minus one” from the first duel and schedule a duel with some of the Norwegian teams in the final.