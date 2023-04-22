Vojvodina fans greeted the players from Sweden | Sport

Big night for handball players and fans in Novi Sad!

Source: MONDO/Nikola Lalović

Vojvodina handball players they qualified for the final of the EHF Cup with a victory against the Swedish opponent Alingsos and thus made a historic success. After the match, the Vojvodina fans in Novi Sad saw off the guests with applause, to which the Swedes reacted with surprise and returned the applause. It was a really nice scene that all the players of the visiting team will surely remember, even though they lost. Check it out:

00:13 The players of Alingsos applaud the fans of Vojvodina Source: MONDO/Nikola Lalović Source: MONDO/Nikola Lalović

Vojvodina coach Boris Rojević was full of impressions after the match and beamed with satisfaction.

“What to say? I am overjoyed, for this we have been working, striving and dreaming of something like this all these years. A wonderful setting, thank you to everyone who came, because this is really amazing. My heart is full. As for the game, this is what I have been saying all my life, that without defense there is nothing. I hope that we will not stop at this, that we will grow from year to year. We hope that this club will reach the Champions League one day and play a successful and strongest competition“, said Rojević after the match.

It was truly an incredible atmosphere in Novi Sad at the match where Voša achieved a historic triumph.

“I am involved in the coaching business because of this environment and this adrenaline, and I have been dreaming of something like this for many years. You have to work to constantly play in front of this kind of audience. We agreed at halftime, if we have to lose the game, to lose it properly, bravely, like men. We played the second half properly. We prepared the game well and everything really went well and as the game went on there was also fatigue. We are really facing a very tough opponent in the final, there is a month until then, for the boys to celebrate a little and enjoy this. Now let’s go drink beer“, added the coach of Vojvodina.

Vojvodina will play for the European trophy in the final against the winner of the Norwegian semi-final, Nerbo – Runar. The first away match was won by Nerbo, the current winner 29:27. The second leg will be played on Sunday at 18:00.

