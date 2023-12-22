Vojvodina on the Radivoja Cup Sport

Vojvodina is the sixth club to qualify for the final tournament of the Radivoj Korać Cup, which will be held in February in Niš.

Source: MN PRESS

The sixth club that will compete for the Radivoje Korać Cup trophy in February is also known! Except Red stars who defends the trophy, Partizan, Mega, FMP and Borca who come from the ABA league will play Vojvodina in the final tournament of the ABA league!

The round before the cut-off, after which the first-place finisher from KLS secures a place in the final tournament. Vojvodina is first in the domestic league with a record of 12 wins and only two losses. Spartak, Vršac and Zlatibor are tied behind with 10/4 each and they cannot catch up with Novi Sad.

The two remaining participants will be known after the Second Stage Cup of Serbia and the finalists will fight for it. For now, the competition has reached the quarterfinals, and the pairs are;

Zdravlje Leskovac – Čačak 94 Mladost Smedervska Palanka – Konstantin Niš Dunav – Dinamik Hercegovac Gajdobra – OKK Belgrade

