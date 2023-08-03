Vojvodina vs. APOELA in the qualifiers for the Conference League | Sport

Vojvodina welcomes APOEL in Novi Sad in the qualifiers for the Conference League.

Vojvodina wants to advance to the third round of the Conference League qualifiers. In the first match in Cyprus, they lost to APOELA (2:1) and in Novi Sad they are looking for a way to victory (Thursday 20:00). Coach Radoslav Batak is convinced that his team is capable and can achieve success.

He emphasized that the team also practiced taking penalties and that everyone is ready for that. “We expect to win, whether with a one-goal difference, from a penalty shootout or with two goals, we were prepared for everything. We believe in victory, we practiced penalties and we will practice them in the training that we have on Thursday. With the support of our fans, I hope in as many as possible, as well as the club management, which gave us an additional wind at our backs. We are glad that the president Dragoljub Zbiljić believes in passing, because I also believe and I hope that there will be a spectacular atmosphere and that we take advantage of some situations that we did not have in the last game. Of course, APOEL is a quality team, but I think we are more prepared, younger and faster, and I’m sure that tomorrow we will want that victory more,” said Batak.

He confirmed that Filip Malbasic is returning to the team, as well as that Asmir Kajević is not even ready for the second leg. “Lazarevic returned to us after a minor injury and we are stronger for Malbašić, but the question is how much he will be able to help us since he was out of action for a while. Unfortunately, we cannot continue to count on Kajević,” concluded Batak.

