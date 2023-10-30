Volatility in Rice and Wheat Prices: The Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and India’s Export Controls

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, coupled with India’s export controls, has resulted in volatile prices for rice and wheat in recent months. According to Seth Meyer, the chief economist of the United States Department of Agriculture, there is an expectation of reduced production of these essential food staples in 2024.

During the opening conference of the twentieth edition of the Global Agri-Food Forum, held in Guadalajara, Mexico, on October 30 and 31, Meyer highlighted that Indian rice exports have decreased by 5.5 million tons since July, when export controls were implemented. He emphasized that this decline not only poses a food security issue for India but also has regional implications, as the price volatility affects other countries less capable of adjusting to these fluctuations.

Projections indicate that India’s final inventory of rice for the 2023-2024 season will be around 167.5 million tons, a decrease from the 172.9 million tons recorded for 2022-2023. This drop negatively impacts African countries that heavily depend on Indian rice production, as well as the United States and Latin America on a smaller scale.

The outlook for wheat availability is similarly discouraging for the upcoming season. Significant price volatility is attributable to a substantial portion of global wheat production originating from the Black Sea region, where both Ukraine and Russia hold significant market shares. Meyer highlighted the importance of these countries’ decreasing production, as it affects food and fertilizer trade and results in a more volatile and vulnerable global market.

In addition to the aforementioned challenges, the climatological phenomenon of “El Niño” is expected to further exacerbate the situation. For example, Australia anticipates below-average harvests after three years, adding to the strain on global food supplies.

On a more positive note, Meyer noted that corn inventories are expected to recover in 2024, with an increase of 14.3 million tons compared to 2023. This expansion in supply, coupled with low prices, is projected to stimulate global demand for corn.

The Global Agri-Food Forum, an event featuring conferences and discussion tables, aims to address various topics related to agriculture. With 25 speakers from 12 countries, issues such as food security in Mexico, the United States, and Canada, the challenges of the agricultural sector in the face of climate change and drought, and the incorporation of technology in crop production will be explored.

The National Agricultural Council expects the participation of 8,500 specialists in the forum, with 5,000 attendees expected to be physically present at the Expo Guadalajara to engage in the various activities.

