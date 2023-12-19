Volcano erupts on Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula weeks after city was evacuated

Iceland experiences a dramatic volcanic eruption as spectacular bursts of lava and smoke light up the night sky, following weeks of seismic activity. The eruption, located near Hagafell on the Reykjanes Peninsula, began around 10 p.m. local time on Monday. It was preceded by an earthquake recorded an hour earlier. The Icelandic Coast Guard captured surreal footage of its helicopter flying over a long line of incandescent lava gushing from the fissure in the ground, shrouded in smoke and illuminated with shades of orange and red.

The government of Iceland confirmed that the open fissure is almost 4 kilometers long, marking the fourth eruption in the area since 2021 and the largest so far. The nearby city of Grindavík, with a population of more than 3,000, had been evacuated last month due to the threat of a volcanic eruption, rendering it free of residents. The eruption is not life-threatening, although it is releasing “considerable” toxic gases. Officials have closed the area to traffic and discourage people from approaching the site.

Concerningly, the eruption could affect popular tourist destinations like the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa. The Blue Lagoon, which closed temporarily last month due to the possibility of eruption, announced another temporary closure due to the current volcanic activity. Additionally, a geothermal power plant 7 kilometers from Grindavík, supplying electricity and geothermal water to a population of 30,000, was preparing a protective trench around the facility in anticipation of potential disruption.

Iceland is accustomed to volcanic eruptions, given that it sits on the boundary of a tectonic plate which continually divides along the Mid-Atlantic Ridge line. The country is home to 32 active volcanoes, with incidents like the Bárðarbunga volcanic system eruption in 2014 and the Fagradalsfjall volcanic system eruption in 2021 remaining relatively contained, not threatening populated areas. Nevertheless, experts do not expect the current eruption to cause the same level of chaos seen in 2010, when the Eyjafjallajökull volcano spewed ash that resulted in the cancellation of 100,000 flights affecting 2 million people.

Icelandic authorities assure that there are currently no disruptions to flights to and from Iceland, and international flight corridors remain open as the eruption is classified as a fissure eruption. So far, no large explosions or significant production of ash dispersed in the stratosphere have been observed. However, scientists continue to assess the situation as the level of seismic activity in the area remains unsettled.