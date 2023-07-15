Voljenka Ilić was found dead, the godmother announced Fun

The body of former Parov participant, Voljenka Ilić, was found in the pool of her house in Dominicana.

Her godmother Dina Drašković, also a former reality TV participant, announced herself to the local media.

“She drowned in the pool at their house, and her partner was in Serbia at the time. She was alone in the Dominican Republic. The horror! And we last heard from each other a few days ago. I still can’t come to terms with what actually happened,” said the shocked godmother Dina Drašković and added:

“Voljenka lived in the Dominican Republic for the last few months, she had a partner there. It was difficult for her, she was not happy,” said Voljenka Ilić’s godmother.

Medical experts concluded that she died of suffocation, or strangulation.

Voljenka Ilić was a participant in the seventh season of Couples. She was also very popular in the nineties as a dancer and singer. After participating in the reality show, she moved to the Dominican Republic, where she regularly published her photos. After she left Serbia, Voljenka was completely transformed.



This is how she looked in Couples!



