Voljenka worked as a babysitter Fun

Milutin Radosavljević Mili, a former participant of the reality show Parovi, revealed that he was in contact with Voljenko Ilić.

Source: YouTube/Happy tv

On the occasion of her death, Milutin Radosavljević Mili, with whom she was in the reality show Parovi, announced. He revealed that he had been in a relationship with her several times, but also that the rich man she was married to was originally her employer.

Source: ATA Images / Antonio Ahel

“During one of her periods, she gained a lot of weight and was severely depressed. U Meanwhile, she met a man who lives in the Dominican Republic and worked for him as a babysitter. It has a fixed working time. After some time, she got into a relationship with that man and they started to build a relationship. They lived between Serbia and the Dominican Republic. After that, she went on a diet, because he wanted to. She lost weight because of him. She fell head over heels in love with that man,” Milly told the Courier and revealed the last time he saw her:



See description

“SHE SAID SHE WAS GREAT AND THEN KILLED HERSELF”: Details about Voljenka surfaced – the rich husband first hired her as a babysitter

Hide description

Source: YouTube/Happy tvBr. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: YouTube/Voljenka Ilic Voljena/screenshotNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: YouTube/Voljenka Ilic Voljena/screenshotNo. picture: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: YouTube/Voljenka Ilic Voljena/screenshotNo. picture: 5 4 / 5 Source: YouTube/Voljenka Ilic Voljena/screenshotNo. picture: 5 5 / 5

“The last time I saw her was in Trebinje. She was with that man, and then he insisted that they return to the Dominican Republic. When we spoke two months ago, she had suicidal thoughts. She wanted to jump into the sea. She hesitated whether to return to Serbia or stay abroad. I tried to talk her out of those thoughts. In the meantime, she had contact with three other people. Ljiljana Buha was the last person she heard from. She tried to convince everyone that she was fine, and after that’s why she killed herself. She wanted her sister to come and live there, but that didn’t happen. That man provided her with a decent life, they even got married. Now there is a controversy whether she will be buried there or here in Serbia.”



See description

“SHE SAID SHE WAS GREAT AND THEN KILLED HERSELF”: Details about Voljenka surfaced – the rich husband first hired her as a babysitter

Hide description

Source: Facebook/Voljena Ilic/screenhotNo. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: Facebook/Voljena Ilic/screenhotNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: Facebook/Voljena Ilic/screenhotNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Facebook/Voljena Ilic/screenhotNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: Facebook/Voljena Ilic/screenhotNo. picture: 5 5 / 5

BONUS VIDEO:

00:37 Vila Parova Source: Tiktok/bozic.uros

Izvor: Tiktok/bozic.uros

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(MONDO, Kurir)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

