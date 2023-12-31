VOLKSWAGEN Elli expands its network and reaches 600,000 charging points across Europe – Companies

Elli (Volkswagen Group Charging) expands its charging network and offers customers access to over 600,000 charging points in 27 European countries, just a few days before the start of the new year. Elli, one of the largest charging and energy providers and Brand of the Volkswagen Group, is strategically expanding its mobility services business and, in addition to the quantitative expansion of the network, is focusing on greater charging convenience.

For customers using these services, this represents a major step forward in vehicle charging and, in general, a significant development for electric mobility in Europe.

Giovanni Palazzo, CEO of Elli, expresses his satisfaction by stating: “We start the year with a notable achievement: a network of over 600,000 charging points at European level; this is an important result for Volkswagen Group Charging GmbH. However, the Our commitment goes beyond quantity; it’s about ensuring a high-quality charging experience to advance electric mobility and decarbonize society.”

One of the key initiatives promoting charging quality is the Selected Partner Network, a recently established Volkswagen Group program designed to improve the customer experience. The Selected Partner Network is made up of a network of premium charging station operators, carefully selected according to rigorous quality criteria.

It has charging points characterized by a high-performance infrastructure and located in strategic locations, which deliver high-power electricity reliably and have facilities such as bars, restaurants and toilets. Customers who have opted for the Elli Drive Highway fare also benefit from discounts and lower fares. Aral Pulse, the Audi charging hubs in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and Ewiva in Italy are currently part of the Selected Partner Network IONITY Europe.