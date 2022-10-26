On October 26, according to Gasgoo, the Spanish Ministry of Industry said on October 25 that Seat, the Spanish sub-brand of Volkswagen Group, will receive nearly 900 million euros (about 900 million euros) allocated by the government for the development of electric vehicles. 888 million) in subsidies.

Volkswagen said in a statement that the group will analyze the decision of the Spanish Ministry of Industry and study its impact so that the planned investment projects can be carried out with maximum efficiency.

VW has threatened to abandon plans to build a factory in Spain if the subsidy is too low after reports that VW would receive less than what it needs. Volkswagen Group declined to comment on the report.

State funding from Spain, part of the PERTE program to boost the production of electric and connected cars in the country, will be distributed to 10 electric vehicle projects, including Mercedes-Benz, Opel, Renault and Volkswagen, in addition to Volkswagen. automakers such as Peugeot.

The Future: Fast Forward project, led by Seat, will receive 397.4 million euros out of a total of 877.2 million euros in subsidies for the first phase of PERTE, the Spanish Ministry of Industry said. The ministry also said that after the completion of the first round of subsidies, they will begin the second phase, during which more than 2 billion euros will be paid to continue supporting the electrification of the country’s automotive industry.