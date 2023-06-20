Home » VOLKSWAGEN Group company, PowerCo SE, develops revolutionary technology for cell production – Companies
PowerCo SE, a Volkswagen Group company dedicated to the battery business based in Salzgitter (Germany), plans to introduce a completely new production process in its gigafactories in Europe and North America.

The new technology will significantly increase the efficiency and sustainability of mass production of battery cells. Specifically, PowerCo works to industrialize the dry coating process (the so-called Dry Coating), which allows a reduction in energy consumption of about 30%; internal tests have already given positive results.

To be able to produce sustainable batteries at competitive costs, PowerCo and Koenig & Bauer have signed a joint development agreement. Together they will develop a roller press for powder coating electrodes on a large scale. The Dry Coating procedure makes it possible to produce electrodes by eliminating the ‘wet’ coating and subsequent drying phases, which involve high costs.

With the new process, the most energy-consuming part of cell manufacturing and the use of chemical solvents are no longer necessary. PowerCo is already testing and optimizing the technology in a pilot line at one of its laboratories in Northern Germany. As a company specializing in printing processes, Koenig & Bauer will develop an industrial powder coating machine.

