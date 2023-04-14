Home World VOLKSWAGEN GROUP / New generation of electric drive being launched – Companies
World

VOLKSWAGEN GROUP / New generation of electric drive being launched – Companies

by admin
VOLKSWAGEN GROUP / New generation of electric drive being launched – Companies

The new generation of electric drive for the ID family or range. it is now being launched. With the new APP550 rear-mounted motor, Volkswagen’s all-electric model range will in future receive a completely new power unit, which will offer higher performance combined with higher efficiency. The ID family. it will therefore benefit both in terms of power and greater autonomy.

Volkswagen plans to deliver the first vehicles with the new engine generation in a 210 kW (286 hp) version from the end of the year. The design basis for the new power unit remains the modular electric drive matrix MEB, Volkswagen’s architecture specifically for electric models.


See also  Research shows that nearly one-third of the U.S. population was infected with the new crown at the end of last year, and the Australian multi-state epidemic is severe

You may also like

Ukraine latest news. Gb: «Ukrainians forced into orderly...

Coronation King Charles III, William “don’t put me...

Radiocrime “Franki” (2023) – Review in Mondo Sonoro

Escape Artem Uss, Milan Court of Appeal after...

Joe Biden couldn’t be more excited about his...

The first tennis players arrived in Banjaluka at...

Experts in Japan’s strong push to discharge sewage...

Strike, today 14 April the Trenitalia and Trenord...

in a video the last moments of life

Pensioners payment 100 KM | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy