The new generation of electric drive for the ID family or range. it is now being launched. With the new APP550 rear-mounted motor, Volkswagen’s all-electric model range will in future receive a completely new power unit, which will offer higher performance combined with higher efficiency. The ID family. it will therefore benefit both in terms of power and greater autonomy.

Volkswagen plans to deliver the first vehicles with the new engine generation in a 210 kW (286 hp) version from the end of the year. The design basis for the new power unit remains the modular electric drive matrix MEB, Volkswagen’s architecture specifically for electric models.