Volkswagen is making the ID range. 100% electric even more sustainable, also through the choice of materials for the interior. In the course of this year, the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.7 will receive some innovations that were used for the first time in series production of the ID. Buzz.

The German manufacturer uses Seaqual® yarn as the seat upholstery material. This is made from 10% collected marine microplastics and 90% recycled PES yarns. The CO2 emissions from production are almost a third lower than with conventional materials.