Home World VOLKSWAGEN / ID range and its increasingly sustainable interiors – Companies
World

VOLKSWAGEN / ID range and its increasingly sustainable interiors – Companies

by admin
VOLKSWAGEN / ID range and its increasingly sustainable interiors – Companies

Volkswagen is making the ID range. 100% electric even more sustainable, also through the choice of materials for the interior. In the course of this year, the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.7 will receive some innovations that were used for the first time in series production of the ID. Buzz.
The German manufacturer uses Seaqual® yarn as the seat upholstery material. This is made from 10% collected marine microplastics and 90% recycled PES yarns. The CO2 emissions from production are almost a third lower than with conventional materials.

See also  [Crossroads]Putin moves Ukraine to turn the tiger away from the mountain? The Taiwan Strait should guard against war? | Democracy Summit | NTD Chinese TV Online

You may also like

Iran, another hundred intoxicated students. Raisi: “Finding the...

American Jews who bought ‘Jewish democracy’ label for...

Milan, meetings with the Municipality and the Region...

Snowfall continues to cause traffic problems | Info

SIFU arrives March 28 on Xbox, alongside the...

TeLiMar is a CONI center for the second...

Still River “Flow me” (2023)

Emir Kusturica broke his leg Fun

The World Economic Forum has outed itself as...

Iran, more gas attacks in girls’ schools –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy