VOLKSWAGEN ID revealed. Long step buzz. Up to 7 seats, panoramic roof and more than 400 km on a single charge – Companies

With a length of almost five meters and seating for up to seven, the ID. The long wheelbase version of the Buzz broadens the range of possible uses.

The increased length creates the space needed for a third row of seats, for an even larger luggage compartment, for a new and larger 85 kWh (net capacity) battery and therefore for an even greater range. In winter, efficiency is improved by a new heat pump.

The NWB version is 4,712 mm long, while the new LWB variant measures 4,962 mm. With the long version of ID. Buzz debuts the large panoramic glass roof “intelligent” and the windows of the sliding doors which, when opened, slide electrically towards the rear.

ID. The Buzz can be used as a five-seater (2/3), six-seater (2/2/2) with individual seats and armrests in the second row or as a seven-seater (2/3/2). Also, ID. The Buzz will be launched with a new 286 hp (210 kW) electric motor. The ID. The long wheelbase version of the Buzz reaches 100 km/h in just 7.9 seconds.

And that’s not all: in 2024, an all-wheel drive version (GTX) with 339 HP (250 kW) will be added. The acceleration from 0 to 100 of ID. Buzz GTX and will take just 6.4 seconds, while the top speed is self-limited to 160 km/h. The battery can be recharged at fast charging stations (DC) with maximum charging powers of up to 200 kW.

The large battery is recharged from 10 to 80% in just 25 minutes. The autonomy is between 400 and 425 km with a recharge. Other novelties of the 100% electric Van are the head-up display, the new generation infotainment system and the parking system controlled remotely via smartphone. At the same time, a newly developed high-tech panoramic roof – the largest ever for a Volkswagen model – brings to mind the legendary “Samba Bus” of the 1950s.