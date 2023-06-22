VOLKSWAGEN In Hanover Ewan McGregor will unveil the new ID. BUZZ long wheelbase – Companies

On the occasion of the Volkswagen Bus Festival in Hanover (from 23 to 25 June 2023), the German brand will unveil the new ID. Long step buzz.

Designed to accommodate up to seven people, the 100% electric van will be presented by actor Ewan McGregor, a Hollywood star best known for his roles in the films Star Wars and Trainspotting. ID. Buzz Pro with five seats and ID. Buzz Cargo are therefore the icons of design among electric cars.

The new ID. Buzz will be launched with a new 210kW (286hp) electric motor that reaches 100km/h in just 7.9 seconds. But that is not all. There will also be an all-wheel drive version (GTX) with an output of 250 kW (339 hp) where the ID. Buzz GTX will go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds.

The net energy capacity of the standard battery is 77 kWh (gross: 82 kWh). This means that the battery is charged from 10 to 80% in just 25 minutes at high-speed charging stations.

The NWB version is 4,712 mm long, the new LWB variant measures 4,962 mm. The extra length is achieved by increasing the wheelbase from 2,989 to 3,239 mm. On the sides, the additional 250mm is distributed between the sliding doors, which are 192mm wider, and the parts between the C-pillars and rear wheels which increase by 58mm.

Both models are 1,985 mm wide without exterior mirrors and up to 1,927 mm high depending on equipment. The Cx value is 0.29, excellent for a bus. The luggage compartment offers a load volume of 1,340 liters with five seats, 2,469 with only the first row used and 306 liters with seven seats occupied.