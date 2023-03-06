The Volkswagen Group appointed Nicole Mommsen (pictured) as the new Head of Global Communications and Sustainability Group Technology at Volkswagen last week.

In Group Technology, the Global Communications and Sustainability role was recently created in view of the strategic importance of the division. This role includes communications across the four main pillars of Group Technology which are, respectively: Group Components, PowerCo SE, Volkswagen Group Charging & Energy, and Volkswagen’s third-party platform business.

Among the activities that Mommsen is called upon to carry out, there are also the sustainability activities of the division. As a new member of the technology management team, the senior manager will report to Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt, the latter a member of the Group Board of Management for Technology and Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Group Components.