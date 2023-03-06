Home World VOLKSWAGEN / Solid market performance and improved profitability throughout 2022 – Companies
World

VOLKSWAGEN / Solid market performance and improved profitability throughout 2022 – Companies

by admin
VOLKSWAGEN / Solid market performance and improved profitability throughout 2022 – Companies

The Volkswagen Group achieved solid market performance in 2022 with improved profitability despite ongoing supply disruptions and “headwinds” triggered by rising raw material and energy costs.
All of this was supported by continued price discipline, cost progress, and driven by a mix of facts or circumstances that helped boost operating profit from €2.5 billion to €22.5 billion.
The Group has made significant progress in executing its business strategy throughout 2022. Contributing facts to this are, respectively: 1- Successful IPO of Porsche AG; 2- The launch of the new company for the production of batteries of the PowerCo Group and the subsequent opening of the first “gigafactory” of cells in Salzgitter; 3- The start of production of electric ID.4 in the USA; 4- Partnership with Horizon Robotics to further strengthen competitiveness in China.

See also  Philippines, in the name of his father Marcos jr. the throne of Manila is taken back

You may also like

Svetlana Tikhanovskaja sentenced to 15 years in Belarus

Nemanja Vidić program for the president of FSS...

Nada Topčagić asked for brandy instead of anesthesia...

Messina Denaro, new search in the house of...

Vatican State Council’s first female undersecretary: discerning hopeful...

Palermo towards Cittadella, Sala and Graves are back...

21st edition of Expo Revestir takes place on...

Pinus wood gains prominence in decoration – MONDO...

Eyewitness to train derailment in Ohio: Metal fragments...

Elektra Elite attacked | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy