The Volkswagen Group achieved solid market performance in 2022 with improved profitability despite ongoing supply disruptions and “headwinds” triggered by rising raw material and energy costs.

All of this was supported by continued price discipline, cost progress, and driven by a mix of facts or circumstances that helped boost operating profit from €2.5 billion to €22.5 billion.

The Group has made significant progress in executing its business strategy throughout 2022. Contributing facts to this are, respectively: 1- Successful IPO of Porsche AG; 2- The launch of the new company for the production of batteries of the PowerCo Group and the subsequent opening of the first “gigafactory” of cells in Salzgitter; 3- The start of production of electric ID.4 in the USA; 4- Partnership with Horizon Robotics to further strengthen competitiveness in China.