Home » VOLKSWAGEN The island of Stampalia as a laboratory for intelligent and sustainable mobility of the future – Companies
World

VOLKSWAGEN The island of Stampalia as a laboratory for intelligent and sustainable mobility of the future – Companies

by admin
VOLKSWAGEN The island of Stampalia as a laboratory for intelligent and sustainable mobility of the future – Companies

The Volkswagen Group supports the Aegean island of Astypalea by providing its global know-how on mobility and with the vehicles of the Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Ducati and SEAT MÓ brands. Initiatives to transform the mobility landscape on the island have been almost fully implemented.

These include, in particular, the public charging infrastructure, ad hoc subsidies for private customers and companies, the electrification of vehicles used by authorities (e.g. airport authorities and the police), and the activation of ASTYBUS mobility services and astyGO.

ASTYBUS ridesharing replaced traditional local bus transportation, which offered very limited service on Astypalea; ASTYBUS is active all year round and connects many locations on the island, unlike the previous line. Depending on the season, up to five vehicles are used for ASTYBUS.

Thanks to the astyGO sharing service, customers can rent Volkswagen electric cars, SEAT MÓ electric scooters and Ducati e-bikes. Booking is done via smartphone using the integrated astyMOVE app. Green energy: 3 megawatt solar farm in operation in 2024.

The next step is the renewal of the energy system, which will gradually be converted to the use of locally produced renewable electricity. The next major milestone is the construction of a hybrid power system, which will include a 3.5-megawatt capacity solar park and storage facility. The plan foresees the entry into operation in 2024.

This system will cover 100% of the island’s energy needs for electric mobility and up to 60% of the overall energy demand. The first Greek tender for this project was recently concluded.

You may also like

Clash between trains, two convictions and 14 acquittals

Ecuador, twist at the funeral home: a woman...

The new season of Sala Barcelona arrives

Željko Obradović on insults to Nemanja Nedović |...

Marko Feher, fashion show in Banja Luka |...

Damage caused by bad weather, the appeal of...

the red furies go in the final. Blues...

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra – FASHION WORLD

Ester Carro combines affordable housing and sustainability at...

Mirka Vasiljević wears jewelry worth 63,000 euros |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy