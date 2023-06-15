VOLKSWAGEN The island of Stampalia as a laboratory for intelligent and sustainable mobility of the future – Companies

The Volkswagen Group supports the Aegean island of Astypalea by providing its global know-how on mobility and with the vehicles of the Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Ducati and SEAT MÓ brands. Initiatives to transform the mobility landscape on the island have been almost fully implemented.

These include, in particular, the public charging infrastructure, ad hoc subsidies for private customers and companies, the electrification of vehicles used by authorities (e.g. airport authorities and the police), and the activation of ASTYBUS mobility services and astyGO.

ASTYBUS ridesharing replaced traditional local bus transportation, which offered very limited service on Astypalea; ASTYBUS is active all year round and connects many locations on the island, unlike the previous line. Depending on the season, up to five vehicles are used for ASTYBUS.

Thanks to the astyGO sharing service, customers can rent Volkswagen electric cars, SEAT MÓ electric scooters and Ducati e-bikes. Booking is done via smartphone using the integrated astyMOVE app. Green energy: 3 megawatt solar farm in operation in 2024.

The next step is the renewal of the energy system, which will gradually be converted to the use of locally produced renewable electricity. The next major milestone is the construction of a hybrid power system, which will include a 3.5-megawatt capacity solar park and storage facility. The plan foresees the entry into operation in 2024.

This system will cover 100% of the island’s energy needs for electric mobility and up to 60% of the overall energy demand. The first Greek tender for this project was recently concluded.