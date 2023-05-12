Volleyball: Civitanova does not give up the tricolor and takes Trento to game-5

Civitanova-Trento 3-1 (25-18, 27-25, 20-25, 25-16) It’s still Lube. Indeed it is only Lube who in race 4, despite the problems, crashes Trento and arbitrarily decides that the scudetto will be awarded only in the last possible race. Everyone expects Trento that the great opportunity to win the scudetto number 5 will be played on the Lube field. Instead, they’re ready to go and there’s only Lube. Blengini changed again with Zaytsev kept in the stands due to a right shoulder problem. Civitanova changes form again by placing Bottolo opposite the setter, thus leaving the line-up as similar as possible to when Zaytsev is on the field. La Lube flies away with broadsides from Nikolov: 9-3, 12-6, 17-11. But here Trento has a proud reaction and with Kaziyski and Podrascanin shortens the distance (18-16), but that’s not enough and with a growing Bottolo Lube takes the first set. Trento tries to raise its head and takes a 3-point lead, but that’s not enough for this Civitanova who doesn’t want to see the Scudetto removed from their shirts. Civitanova always stays in the wake of Itas, sends Nikolov to the bench who is making too many mistakes and fields a wild Gaby Garcia who both from 9 meters and in attack hurts Lorenzetti’s team who undergoes an important comeback and sees himself overcome right below the banner of the second set thanks to an out attack by Trento. Game 5 is closer.