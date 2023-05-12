Home » Volleyball: Civitanova does not give up the tricolor and takes Trento to game-5
Volleyball: Civitanova does not give up the tricolor and takes Trento to game-5

Volleyball: Civitanova does not give up the tricolor and takes Trento to game-5

Amazing performance by Blengini’s men who bend Michieletto and his companions. We return to the field on Wednesday under the Dolomites

Civitanova-Trento 3-1 (25-18, 27-25, 20-25, 25-16) It’s still Lube. Indeed it is only Lube who in race 4, despite the problems, crashes Trento and arbitrarily decides that the scudetto will be awarded only in the last possible race. Everyone expects Trento that the great opportunity to win the scudetto number 5 will be played on the Lube field. Instead, they’re ready to go and there’s only Lube. Blengini changed again with Zaytsev kept in the stands due to a right shoulder problem. Civitanova changes form again by placing Bottolo opposite the setter, thus leaving the line-up as similar as possible to when Zaytsev is on the field. La Lube flies away with broadsides from Nikolov: 9-3, 12-6, 17-11. But here Trento has a proud reaction and with Kaziyski and Podrascanin shortens the distance (18-16), but that’s not enough and with a growing Bottolo Lube takes the first set. Trento tries to raise its head and takes a 3-point lead, but that’s not enough for this Civitanova who doesn’t want to see the Scudetto removed from their shirts. Civitanova always stays in the wake of Itas, sends Nikolov to the bench who is making too many mistakes and fields a wild Gaby Garcia who both from 9 meters and in attack hurts Lorenzetti’s team who undergoes an important comeback and sees himself overcome right below the banner of the second set thanks to an out attack by Trento. Game 5 is closer.

Module change

Trento halves the disadvantage with a set all nerves and tension, but it is not the “real” Trento, even the looks testify. And Lube knows how to take advantage of it. With Nikolov who is often on the bench well replaced by Gaby Garcia capable (together with Bottolo and Yant) of extracting a great performance from the magician’s hat. Too much for a Trento distant relative of the one that had won race-3. The fourth set is a formality and Trento plays as in the first two sets of match 2, apathetic and disconnected from the taraflex. Quite the opposite of Civitanova who is in a hurry to close the accounts with game 4 and to start thinking about the next challenge, Wednesday evening at 20.30.

