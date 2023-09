It is the boys coached by Coach De Giorgi who win the big match of group A in this 2023 European Championship. At the PalaBarton in Perugia, the Azzurri beat the Serbia of Podrascanin and Atanasijevic in three sets with partial scores of 25-15, 25-19, 25-21. Italy which therefore confirms itself at the top of the standings. Now the transfer to Ancona for the match against Switzerland on Monday 4 at 21.15 on Sky Sport Summer, Sky Sport Arena and streaming on Now

Share this: Twitter

Facebook