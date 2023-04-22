Volleyball player Kayla Simmons has a million followers | Sport

Kayla Simmons has said she will no longer be answering fans’ questions about whether she’s had silicone implants.

Once a great volleyball hope Kayla Simons she got annoyed when answering questions from her fans on youtube. The girl who is often called “the sexiest volleyball player in the world” received a lot of questions about her breasts, which angered her.

“I don’t have silicones, everything is natural and I’m sick of answering that question. But yes, everything is natural” said this ravishing American. She played volleyball at Marshall University and became very popular even before she started playing the sport professionally.

She now has nearly a million followers on Instagram, and revealed that she actually wished she had smaller breasts in her teenage years:

“It’s funny, because in high school I wished I had smaller breasts. I wanted that because it would be much easier for me to play volleyball that way, but I didn’t get what I wanted. This way I couldn’t jump so high or run fast, it hurts when you jump, it’s getting harder”Kajla Simons revealed.

During her career, she spoke out on many issues, and publicly criticized her university’s attitude towards her.

“In college I learned to push myself to the limit and varsity sports was a great experience for me, I learned some important lessons,” she said, but also added, “I was told by the principals that my pictures were inappropriate because of the way my body looked. . They even asked me to delete Instagram at one point. I was torn because I couldn’t accept my body to do the sport I love. But then I learned not to let other people influence how we feel about ourselves.” said Kayla.

She is now a model on “Onli Fans”, a platform that mainly markets adult content.