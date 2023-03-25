Borče volleyball players were eliminated at the start of the playoffs for the champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Borca volleyball players were eliminated from the playoffs for the champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina after the quarter-final stage.

At the start of the playoffs, two matches were enough for Sarajevo Bosnia to eliminate the red and blue and find themselves among the four best teams in Bosnia and Herzegovina:

BORAC – BOSNIA 0:3 (22:25, 22:25, 22:25)

After Sarajevo’s 3:0, Bosnia triumphed with the same result in the Borik hall, and all three sets ended with the same result – 22:25.

Deprived of the services of Marko Kljajić, who ended his career, and Nikola Radonić, who left the team for personal reasons and went to Budva, the red and blue team failed to seriously match Sarajevo, who deservedly got one of the visas for the semi-finals.

Previously, the placement in the next phase was secured by Radnik, who was also more successful than Ljubinja-Bankom in two matches.

After 3:0 in Bijeljina, Radnik had to work much harder this Saturday in the duel with Herzegovina, and triumphed only after five sets, losing a 2:0 advantage in sets.

However, in the fifth, the visiting team raised the level of play again and took advantage of the first of six set-balls.

Defending champion Kakanj 78 in Brčko against Jedinstvo has the opportunity to secure a place in the semi-finals, while Domaljevac needs a victory in Modriča to nullify the break of the rival from the first match and stay in the series and fight for a place among the top four teams.

