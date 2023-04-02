VERONA-CIVITANOVA 1-3 (25-20, 23-25, 26-28, 24-26) Corsair Lube in Verona who puts the series on an equal footing and qualification for the playoff semifinal will now be decided in Civitanova in game 5. A showdown of the Italian champions who, having started badly, have grown over time by recovering their opponents thanks to service and block that put Verona on the ropes, foul and imprecise in the topical moments, despite the usual unstoppable Sapozhkov. To which an extraordinary Nikolov from nine meters and under the net once again replied, well supported by Zaytsev and Yant in an attack that came out from a distance. The third set was decisive, when Civitanova canceled 6 set balls from the opponents. Teams on the field in the same initial set-ups as in previous playoff matches. It is played in a sold out palas with Whitu having a very aggressive impact on the game while Lube struggles to get into the game. Thus the Venetians dragged by Keita extend (9-4) forcing Blengini to time out. Civitanova is faulty in the service (6 errors) and in attack, Whitu takes advantage of it and builds the maximum advantage on the Sapozhkov-Mozic axis (16-10).

Anzani brings back the Marches who, however, collapse in the final after returning within two of their opponents who win four set balls and immediately close at the first opportunity. In the second, Whitu’s service drops with a total balance for a partial goal. The break comes with a block from Mozic and the ace from Grozdanov to which Lube replies with a spectacular turn in Nikolov’s serve that clears the disadvantage. Very uncertain final with the tricolors placing a break (5-0) which reverses the score on 20-23: Civitanova then wins three set balls, Verona cancels two but Yant closes by bringing the score back to a draw. Start of the third with Whitu accelerating again on the turn to serve Mozic who is worth a heavy 5-1 for Lube forced to chase. Punished by Sapozhkov who expands the advantage for the Veronese (12-6), thanks also to a Civitanova who returns to being very imprecise. Nikolov’s turn of service (3 aces) revives a Lube who, however, is discontinuous and so Verona sinks in the final at 24-20: Yant’s aces narcotize the Scala who fail six set balls, not the rediscovered Civitanova who closes on the first occasion with the ball fired out by Keita. In the fourth Lube takes command of the set and places the break with Yant’s block (11-14): Verona doesn’t give up and brings the match back to point but in the final it’s still Yant and Nikolov who put the seal on the success of the Marches.