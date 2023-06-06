Home » VOLTA TRUCKS Agreement with Petit Forestier for the rental of refrigerated electric vehicles – Companies
VOLTA TRUCKS Agreement with Petit Forestier for the rental of refrigerated electric vehicles – Companies

VOLTA TRUCKS Agreement with Petit Forestier for the rental of refrigerated electric vehicles – Companies

Electric truck manufacturing and service provider Volta Trucks has reached an agreement with Petit Forestier to provide rental and leasing solutions for refrigerated trucks in Europe and the UK. This new partnership adds to the existing agreement for the purchase and supply of vehicles.

Specifically, the new agreement will see Petit Forestier become a rental and leasing partner for the refrigerated version of the 16 and 18 tonne fully electric Volta Zero in some of Volta Trucks’ European launch markets, such as France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and UK.

Customers will be able to count on Volta Trucks’ experience in electric trucks and charging infrastructure, combined with Petit Forestier’s experience in refrigerated full-service solutions, helping to further simplify the transition to electric fleets

