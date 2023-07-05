VOLTA TRUCKS Collaboration with ZF for the all-electric Volta Zero – Companies

Volta trucks, the innovative and leading all-electric truck manufacturer and service provider, announces a long-term partnership with ZF to supply some of the main systems and components of the all-electric Volta Zero truck.

The ZF technologies (the world‘s largest supplier of components for industrial vehicles) mounted on Volta Zero have been specifically designed and configured for use on industrial vehicles and are part of the key systems mounted on these vehicles.

The advanced emergency braking system OnGuardACTIVE (AEBS), the electronic braking system (EBS), including the brake pedal housing, the electronic stability control ESCsmart (ESC) and the electro-pneumatic handbrake OnHand (EPH) are some of the ZF components mounted on Volta Zero.

The German company also supplies Volta Trucks with the OnLaneALERT lane departure warning system (LDWS), which increases safety and helps prevent unintentional lane departures. In addition, the components of the steering system, including the steering column and steering gear, are branded ZF.

The innovative independent front suspension (IFS) axle system supplied by ZF for the Volta Zero, with its compact and optimized design, supports the low cab designed to facilitate driver entry and improve his vision, while allowing independent rotation of the wheels, improving ride comfort, handling and maneuverability of the vehicle.

In addition, ZF’s OptiRide electronically controlled air suspension system (ECAS) fitted to the Volta Zero supports daily vehicle operations, including docking and loading procedures, thanks to automatic and manual chassis height adjustment, designed to improve driver safety, efficiency and comfort.

