Volta Trucks, an innovative all-electric vehicle manufacturer and service provider, welcomed DB Schenker, one of the world‘s leading logistics service providers, to its contract manufacturing facility in Steyr- Austria this week to witness production of the final prototype of the all-electric Volta Zero truck in pre-production. DB Schenker will take delivery of 150 production Volta Zeros later this year.

The Volta Zero production test prototype, whose production DB Schenker assisted in Steyr (AU), will be part of a fleet of test trucks that the company will use as part of a road test in Europe. This fleet will in fact be used in DB Schenker’s European terminals to transport goods from distribution hubs to city centers and urban areas. This is where the truck’s innovative design, with its cab designed to ensure maximum safety for even the most vulnerable road users, and its zero-exhaust drive system will deliver the greatest benefits.

In September 2022, DB Schenker and Volta Trucks successfully completed the first road test of the all-electric Volta Zero design verification prototype in Paris. This was a stage of technical development in which no cargo could be transported. The next test phase will instead allow DB Schenker to use the Volta Zero in real distribution environments, at full load. DB Schenker will use these test vehicles in 18 cities in several European states, including France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.