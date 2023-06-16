VOLTA TRUCKS New Hub inaugurated in London – Companies

Volta Trucks, a leading electric truck manufacturer and service provider, has officially opened its Truck as Service Hub in Tottenham, London. Which was unveiled by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, Tottenham MP Rt. Honorable David Lammy, together with policy makers, industry leaders and key customers and stakeholders.

Located on White Hart Lane in Tottenham, North London, the state-of-the-art facility is the first to open in the UK and is designed to be the premier destination for routine vehicle maintenance and servicing in the area. London.

The innovative Hub will provide everything a fleet manager needs to support the seamless transition to electric trucks, while also housing administrative offices, a Volta Trucks Academy training center and a customer call center that will provide service and technical support 24/7.