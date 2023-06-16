Home » VOLTA TRUCKS New Hub inaugurated in London – Companies
World

VOLTA TRUCKS New Hub inaugurated in London – Companies

by admin
VOLTA TRUCKS New Hub inaugurated in London – Companies

Volta Trucks, a leading electric truck manufacturer and service provider, has officially opened its Truck as Service Hub in Tottenham, London. Which was unveiled by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, Tottenham MP Rt. Honorable David Lammy, together with policy makers, industry leaders and key customers and stakeholders.

Located on White Hart Lane in Tottenham, North London, the state-of-the-art facility is the first to open in the UK and is designed to be the premier destination for routine vehicle maintenance and servicing in the area. London.

The innovative Hub will provide everything a fleet manager needs to support the seamless transition to electric trucks, while also housing administrative offices, a Volta Trucks Academy training center and a customer call center that will provide service and technical support 24/7.

See also  Hands tied, on their knees: this is how the Russians killed the civilian soldiers of Bucha

You may also like

Clash between trains in Puglia, a station master...

via the abuse of office, limits to the...

ECB towards a second hike of 25 basis...

Duško Ivanovic commented on the defeat of Crvena...

Canada, collision between trucks and minibuses for the...

Car overturns on the Palermo-Sciacca state road: three...

A girl fell into an abyss because of...

Stefan Lazarevic misses the goal in the Partizan...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 16 June...

BERLUSCONI Uggé, President of Fai-Conftrasporto: “He has brought...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy