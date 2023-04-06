Volta Trucks, an innovative expert in the production of all-electric vehicles and in the provision of services, has confirmed that it has partnered with Qover and Helvetia International Automotive to provide customers with all-electric fleet insurance.

The specific insurance coverage for Volta Trucks customers will be managed by Qover, the leading insurtech in Europe in the orchestration of “integrated” insurance, and stipulated by Helvetia International Automotive, a division of the homonymous Swiss insurance company with S&P A+ rating and over 160 years of industry experience.

Volta Trucks customers will be offered tailor-made insurance, through Qover and Helvetia, with levels of coverage that can be modulated according to the specific use of each fleet. Thanks to the use of digital tools in all phases, starting from the estimate, to the subscription up to the claim, the customer experience is made simple and linear, with each repair carried out by Volta Trucks experts inside of your network.

The partnership between Volta Trucks and Qover will be available to all customers in Volta Trucks’ launch markets in the EU and UK. Helvetia insurance products will be offered to customers initially in France, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands, followed by other countries in Europe and Scandinavia.

The provision of insurance coverage is a key component of Volta Trucks’ Truck as a Service offer. This reduces risk and accelerates the adoption of EVs for fleet managers by offering a simple and hassle-free way to electrify their truck fleet. Truck as a Service supports every stage of the transition to electric by offering easy access to a fully electric Volta Zero vehicle, including service, maintenance, insurance and training, thus improving vehicle uptime and efficiency.