Volvo Buses is changing its business model in Europe and will apply the same successful model it has adopted in many other markets outside the European area. This means that the Bus Division of the big Swedish brand will concentrate its entire activity on chassis production and, together with a team of external bodybuilders, will offer customers in Europe a complete range of city and intercity buses as well as buses for the premium segment. In the manufacturer’s plans, there is also that of maintaining the customer assistance service for the entire circle of European customers.

As a result, Volvo Buses has decided to close its plant specialized in the development and processing of the bodies of its vehicles, located in the city of Wroclaw- Poland. Closing which, indicatively, will take place during the first quarter of 2024. Volvo Buses also recently signed a letter of intent relating to the sale of its premises which are part of the Vargas Holding company. A sale which will result in a corporate restructuring plan with an expense of around 1.3 billion Swedish crowns and which will certainly have a negative impact on the manufacturer’s global operating income in the first quarter of this 2023.

