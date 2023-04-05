Home World VOLVO GROUP / Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Held Yesterday – Companies
AB Volvo held its annual general meeting yesterday, Tuesday 04 April 2023. The meeting was held in Konserthuset- Göteborg district (Sweden) and, during the meeting, the individual shareholders exercised their right to vote, adopting the early voting or postal voting method. There was no lack of traditional reports, both in the initial and final stages of the meeting, by the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO who described, in detail, the work of the Board itself and the operations of the Volvo Group, available on the official site of the Swedish company.

The Shareholders’ Meeting resolved to distribute to the shareholders an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.00 per share and an extraordinary dividend of SEK 7.00 per share. Tomorrow, Thursday 6 April 2023, has been set on the calendar as a day to receive the same dividends.

The members of the board, the deputies of the board and the chairman and chief executive officer have been released from corporate responsibilities, in the exercise of their administration during the fiscal year just ended, year 2022.


