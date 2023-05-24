VOLVO TRUCKS Agreement with Holcim for 1,000 electric vehicles by 2030 – Companies

Volvo Trucks has reached an agreement with Holcim – one of the world‘s largest suppliers of construction solutions based in Switzerland – for the supply of 1,000 electric trucks by 2030. The agreement represents the largest commercial order placed for Volvo electric trucks and the first 130 will be delivered in 2023 and 2024.

“Long-term collaboration and a strong commitment to making a real difference are essential to making large CO2 reductions a reality. I am very proud of the partnership we have developed with Holcim and the results we are achieving together,” says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO of Volvo Group.

By replacing 1,000 existing Volvo FH diesel trucks with Volvo FH Electric trucks using green electricity on a typical route, up to 50,000 tonnes of CO2 could be saved annually. Both companies are committed to the Science-based Targets initiative, which drives ambitious climate action in the private sector, and both are also founding members of the First Movers Coalition (FMC).

As anticipated, Holcim is a global manufacturer of building solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. The first 130 Volvo FH and Volvo FM heavy electric trucks will be delivered to markets including France, Germany, Switzerland and the UK in the fourth quarter of 2023 and throughout 2024.

“The transition to zero requires deep collaboration across different value chains. We are excited to partner with Volvo to decarbonise the logistics of our European electric fleet operations, advancing our goal of achieving 30% zero emission heavy trucks by 2030,” said Jan Jenisch, President and CEO of Holcim.