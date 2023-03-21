Home World VOLVO TRUCKS / Boliden Group relies on electric trucks to reduce emissions in quarries – Companies
Swedish mining group Boliden is becoming one of the first in the world to start using battery-electric trucks for heavy transport underground in mines as early as this year. In mining environments, electric trucks can offer several great benefits: among them, no exhaust emissions, a safer workplace, and quieter working conditions.

We can define this as the common denominator with the Swedish giant Volvo. The manufacturer, as we already know, has long been committed to reducing its CO2 emissions by 40% by 2030 and, in order for Boliden to also achieve its climate goals, is working hard to ensure that the electrification of transport plays its fundamental role in this regard .

The new cooperation agreement between Boliden and Volvo Trucks results in the supply of two heavy electric trucks of the big brand that will be used in the Kankberg mine in Boliden, outside the city of Skellefteå – northern part of Sweden. The big plus? If all mine trucks were electric, CO2 emissions inside mining pits could be reduced by more than 25%.

