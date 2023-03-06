Volvo Trucks delivered 20 fully electric heavy-duty trucks to the Gothenburg-Sweden (SVE) logistics company DFDS three days ago. The delivery is part of a total order for 125 electric trucks that DFDS has placed with Volvo. Part of the new electric fleet will be used to transport goods to and from Volvo Trucks’ assembly plant in Gothenburg (SVE).

DFDS, Northern Europe’s largest forwarding and logistics company, has placed one of its largest ever orders for Volvo’s battery electric trucks – 125 Volvo FM Electric models. Now 20 of these trucks are starting their debut in commercial traffic.

Fourteen of these trucks, charged using green electricity, will be used to transport to and from Volvo’s heavy vehicle factory just outside Gothenburg. The initiative marks an important step in achieving Volvo’s sustainability goal – to have a 100% emission-free supply chain by 2040. In addition, four of the 20 vehicles delivered to DFDS include fossil-free steel.