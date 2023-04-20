Home » VOLVO TRUCKS / Inauguration of the first eTruck dedicated to Levissima – Companies
VOLVO TRUCKS / Inauguration of the first eTruck dedicated to Levissima – Companies

VOLVO TRUCKS / Inauguration of the first eTruck dedicated to Levissima – Companies

In the presence of local institutions and two partners of excellence, Maganetti Spedizioni and Volvo Trucks Italia, the inaugural ceremony of the first eTruck of the truck fleet dedicated to Levissima was held.

This new goal is part of “Regeneration”. A project that signs Levissima’s commitment to support the responsible use of resources, the reduction of the environmental impact and the valorisation of the territory.

The inaugural ceremony of the first electric vehicle dedicated to Levissima took place at the Levissima plant. A vehicle that allows zero-emission distribution. An important achievement that sees Levissima and Sanpellegrino among the first companies in Italy to use a 100% electric Volvo FM tractor for heavy transport.

The truck delivered yesterday is the first vehicle in Volvo’s heavy range, a two-axle FM Electric tractor equipped with 5 battery packs for a total nominal energy of 450 kWh, which guarantee an autonomy of up to 250 km and a total 44-ton combination.


