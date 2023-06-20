VOLVO TRUCKS New batteries for electric trucks arrive: range up to 450 km – Companies

Volvo Trucks is introducing new, more powerful batteries for its mid-size electric trucks, which deliver a longer range of up to 450 km and make it possible to electrify even more urban transport.

In fact, thanks to the new batteries, Volvo, Volvo FL and Volvo FE Electric medium trucks enjoy 42% more energy capacity and can accelerate the transition to quieter and cleaner city transport.

Thus, trolleys can tackle most commutes and tasks in urban areas, as well as power equipment for energy-intensive tasks, such as waste management or urban construction.

The extra energy can also be used for city driving during longer work shifts, without needing to be recharged. Thanks to improved batteries, the Volvo FL Electric now has, as anticipated, a range of up to 450 km, while the Volvo FE Electric has a range of up to 275 km.

Plus, the higher capacity means fewer batteries are needed to get the same power available today. If customer assignments require less range, they can then increase payload by using fewer batteries, with a payload increase of 500kg for each battery not carried.

Consider that by replacing a Volvo FL or Volvo FE diesel truck with an electric version (available to order now with deliveries in autumn 2023) that uses green electricity on a typical route, around 30 tonnes of CO2 could be saved annually.

Since Volvo Trucks started producing all-electric trucks in 2019, the company has sold nearly 5,000 electric trucks in 40 countries around the world. The company’s goal is for half of total truck sales to be electric by 2030.