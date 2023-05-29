VOLVO TRUCKS New technological safety systems arrive – Companies

Always attentive to active and passive safety, Volvo Trucks is introducing new technological safety systems on its vehicles. Among the systems that have been developed to increase the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, while at the same time facilitating the work of drivers, we find the new Short-Range Frontal Assistance.

The system is designed to detect a cyclist or pedestrian in the risk zone in front of the vehicle using a front radar and a camera, and to warn the driver if there is an imminent risk of a collision. Another feature is a new warning system when a door is opened. This system is designed to alert you if a pedestrian, cyclist or car approaches your vehicle from behind, on the same side of the vehicle as the door is open.

Then there is the Intelligent Speed ​​Assistance function (included in the GSR), which keeps the driver informed of speed limits, detecting road signs and displaying the limit on the instrument panel. Added to this is the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (included in the GSR), which monitors the tire pressure on the vehicle and trailer. And the one called Auto Hold, which helps keep the truck stationary until the accelerator is pressed, then reassures and assists the driver on slopes and hills.

Intelligent Speed ​​Assist will be available in most markets while the other features will be available globally on diesel, gas and electric Volvo FH, FM and FMX models from September this year. The Volvo FL and FE models will be equipped with the new safety features included in the GSR before the end of 2023. Some of the new features have been developed to meet – already now or even exceed – updated EU safety legislation, the GSR-Global Safety Regulation, which will come into effect from July 2024.