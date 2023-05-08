VOLVO TRUCKS / Only water vapor and 0 CO2: the Group’s new hydrogen-powered trucks – Companies

They emit only water vapor and 0 carbon dioxide. This is the underlying feature of the hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks that will form an important part of Volvo Trucks’ zero-emissions product portfolio. Now, these vehicles have reached a fundamentally important step: to be tested on the roads. But not on any road. To make it even more challenging, the tests were conducted above the Arctic Circle, northern part of Sweden where there is an extremely cold climate.

The hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric trucks will be deployed on long-haul routes and especially in rural areas with no charging infrastructure. To accelerate development, the Volvo Group has joined forces, together with Germany’s Daimler, to develop and produce fuel cell systems tailor-made for this type of heavy-duty vehicle.