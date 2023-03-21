The deployment of heavy electric trucks is now spreading all over the world. Europe and the United States are currently the two leaders in this area. However, the shift to more sustainable transport is also taking off in other parts of the world. In Africa, the first heavy electric truck is now being delivered in the city of Rabat, the capital of Morocco.

This truck, mass-produced and with zero emissions, will be used by the Arma company of Rabat for waste collection. By replacing the existing Volvo FE diesel truck with an electric Volvo FE, around 30 tonnes of CO2 could be saved on the traditional route every year.

Morocco has ambitious climate goals, based on large investments in renewable energy without forgetting that it is a leading country in the production of solar energy. On the transport front, thanks to this supply to the Moroccan Arma, the Swedish giant continues its path towards electric and a total decarbonisation of heavy transport, thanks to its powerful range of “full-electric” industrial vehicles.