Volvo Trucks has developed a line of heavy electric trucks tailored for the construction industry. Using electric trucks, companies can now meet the growing demand for vehicles with lower noise levels and zero exhaust emissions on and around urban construction sites.

The demand for electric transport in the construction sector is increasing: zero emission zones in cities and the need for construction companies to meet climate targets are the two driving forces.

Volvo Trucks has therefore developed electric vehicles that enable customers in the construction sector to switch to more sustainable transport. Vehicles for construction site applications, tractors and trucks, to accommodate different types of equipment such as tipper bodies, concrete mixers and cranes, are now available in an electric version.