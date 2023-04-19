Home » VOLVO TRUCKS- RUTILI ADOLFO / Together to promote the green transport transition – Companies
Yesterday, Tuesday 18 April 2023, in the prestigious setting of Palazzo Te in Mantua, the presentation of the partnership between Autotrasporti Rutilli Adolfo, a company expert in transport and logistics for the international fashion industry, and Volvo Trucks Italia was held. The common goal of the partnership is to promote the green transition of road transport, making it increasingly environmentally friendly.

Thanks to the synergy with Volvo Trucks Italia, Autotrasporti Rutilli Adolfo will renew its fleet by introducing Volvo FL Electric vehicles, 100% full electric, zero exhaust emissions and able to meet the standards of capillarity, versatility and speed that have always Autotrasporti Rutilli Adolfo guarantees its customers.

The truck delivered yesterday is the first vehicle in Volvo’s medium-heavy range, a FL Electric equipped with a swap body and retractable tailgate. It is a two-axle vehicle equipped with 5 battery packs for a total nominal power of 330 kWh, which guarantee an autonomy of up to 250 km and a total mass of the combination is 16.7 tons. The vehicle will be used for regional distribution and urban deliveries.


