VOLVO TRUCKS The group adheres to the Global Compact initiative of the United Nations – Companies

Volvo Trucks Italia announces that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and dissemination of responsible business practices.

With this announcement, Volvo Trucks Italia is proud to join thousands of other companies globally in taking responsible business action to create the world we all want.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies around the world to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption, and act in support of the goals and UN issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world with over 20,000 companies and 3,000 non-profit signatories based in over 162 countries and 69 local networks.

The United Nations Global Compact operates in Italy through the UN Global Compact Network Italy (UNGCN Italy), an organization established as a Foundation in 2013 after ten years of activity as an informal group. The Italian Network works above all to promote the UN Global Compact and its Ten Principles through institutional dialogue, the production of knowledge and the dissemination of good sustainability practices.

It is also committed to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations for 2030. Over 600 Italian businesses and non-profit organizations participate in the UN Global Compact.

Furthermore, Volvo Trucks Italia is one of the signatories of the manifesto “companies for people and society”, the text aimed at companies and drawn up by the UN Global Compact Network Italy. By signing the Manifesto, Volvo Trucks Italia is committed to strengthening the role of the social dimension in its corporate strategies to generate long-term value also in the supply chain and in the communities in which it operates.