“The Chinese is not a party to the crisis in Ukraine”. On the eve of the Beijing visit of Emmanuel Macron e Ursula von der Leyen, the Chinese government denies for the umpteenth time that it wants to mediate in the Russo-Ukrainian war, which it persists in calling a “crisis”. Rather asks that it be Bruxelles to take “decisive steps” to achieve the pace and of stability long term in Europe. Chilly welcome for the number one of the European Commissionwhich together with the French president is expected in China from 5 to 7 April. If in von der Leyen’s plans, “Ukraine will be an important topic of discussion”, Beijing seems willing to scale back guest expectations. The Chinese leadership will indeed play a “constructive role” for “a peaceful resolution of the crisis”. But only by promoting “the dialogue with the European counterparts”. Certainly not by isolating it Russiawith which just Tuesday the need to consolidate a “cooperation practice”.

Set aside the aspirations from “peacebroker”, China seems to rather want to play the carta economic. Even sensing Macron’s wishes. The French president, who since the retirement of Angela Merkel he tried in every way to present himself as main interlocutor in relations between China and Europe, will travel with a delegation of over 60 executives. Among the companies represented are Airbus (in negotiations for the sale of other jets) ed Electricity of Francethe company that helped build the first nuclear power plant trade of China, a Shenzhen. “Who in their right mind would abandon a market as big and flourishing as China?”, he commented a few days ago to the microphones of the Financial Times Fu Congthe Chinese ambassador to the EU.

The problem is that Beijing thinks it can turn the clock back to ten years agowhen the West was still deluded, hopeful, that the generational change leading the party would have favored a possible opening of China. If under the previous administration they were above all the violations of the human rights to worry the European chancelleries, with the appointment of Xi Jinping (not to mention the controversial confirmation to a third term) has become the safety the real exposed nerve. From Tik Tokbanned from EU Commission smartphones, alle infrastructure port: the growing control of the Party-State over the Chinese economy has inevitable repercussions for the penetration of national companies in the Old Continent.

For Beijing it is protectionism. In an interview with News from Europe the Chinese ambassador in Paris, Lu Exhaust, recalled how “the total value of Chinese investments in France is far less than the total value of French investments in China.” The diplomat invited the Elysée to overcome “the interference of third parts”. Clear allusion to pressing americano. It is now an obsession, blinding though not entirely unmotivated. In the official press releases, as well as in the state media, the belief shines through that the worsening from the relations with Europe is almost entirely attributable to the interference American. Summarizing the opinion of Chinese analysts, the Global Times explains the decline in “political trust” with Brussels in the light of “vast geopolitical changes, the grip on Europe by the United States in its rivalry with China, and the scarcity of China-EU exchanges”.

In reality, the impression is that by now many of America’s fears have infected the allies on the other side of the Atlantic. It is no longer just about appeals to “a more competition equa and more disciplined. In his recent speech on China-EU relations, von der Leyen accused Beijing of wanting to implement “a systemic change of the international order”. The commercial retaliations applied to countries that – like the Lithuania – dare to maintain close relationships with Taiwan. Just about that, last year Bruxelles filed a dispute against the Chinese at the World Trade Organization, and just a few days ago Advise e Parliament approved a common text for an anti-coercion instrument, citing the example of Vilnius. Given the climate, it is unrealistic to think of a thawing of the bilateral investment agreement held hostage to Strasbourg. Von der Leyen was clear about it.

Beijing has not hidden the lack of enthusiasm with which – at Macron’s insistence – it “agreed” that the president of the Commission be included in the tour, instead of welcoming it “at the invitation of President Xi Jinping” as in the case of the head of the Elysée. In the role-playing game, the duo will try to block at least those dossiers, such as the Ukrainewhere there seems to be full understanding: the Chinese it can and must do more to stop the Russian invasion. In short, for Beijing the premises they are not exciting, and even in China there are those who grudgingly admit it. On Tuesday, Zichen Wangjournalist of the State Agency Xinhua very active on Twitter, had expressed series perplexity on the future of relations with the bloc of 27, diminishing the significance of the two European leaders’ trip. The comment was deleted just a few hours later.